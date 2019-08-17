Intel (INTC) Stake Has Raised by Brighton Jones Llc; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stock Declined, 10-15 Associates Has Lifted Stake

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 112,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 104,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 7,510 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 129,838 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 122,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1.09% or 468,510 shares. 56,727 were reported by Arrow Fin Corporation. Ledyard Bankshares holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 349,851 shares. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 22,765 shares or 0.25% of the stock. One Management accumulated 0.63% or 65,784 shares. 2.50M were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Indiana Tru And Invest Co has 0.54% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 19,432 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 74,113 shares. Crestwood Grp Inc Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,255 shares. Pictet North America Advsr holds 1.93% or 240,090 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Co holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 471,459 shares. Prudential Public Lc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 35,919 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 290,020 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO) by 12,986 shares to 39,457 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,865 shares to 97,053 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,280 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il owns 14,987 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Limited stated it has 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 20,674 shares. 716,402 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 579 are held by Fort Limited Partnership. Foster & Motley has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.09% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 22.85 million shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 32,518 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 43,277 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 109,079 shares. Profund Advsr Lc accumulated 10,720 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 27,145 were accumulated by Oxbow Lc. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 57,537 shares. 225 are held by Farmers & Merchants Investments. Highland Cap Limited Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 64,240 shares.