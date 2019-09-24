Intel (INTC) Stake Has Boosted by Berkshire Asset Management Llc; American Software (AMSWA) Share Price Rose While Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Boosted by $1.08 Million Its Position

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 35,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 533,453 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.54M, up from 497,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 23.30M shares traded or 9.19% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Software Inc (AMSWA) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 83,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $478.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 95,470 shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,736 shares to 865,629 shares, valued at $47.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,610 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Intel Stock Should Be Bought on Dips – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, RTN, ABBV – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: KO, INTC – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel: Value Investment For Future Data Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

