Intel (INTC) Shares Declined While Marathon Trading Investment Management Increased Its Position; First Long Island Investors Cut Position in Adobe Sys Com (ADBE) by $495,978

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 223.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 18,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 26,040 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 12.81M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 1,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 82,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.26 million, down from 84,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $280.11. About 1.59 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc (Put) by 201,300 shares to 503,900 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,400 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.42% or 81,234 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pettee holds 2.45% or 80,695 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs holds 0.17% or 34,173 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Llc reported 1,450 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 224,836 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Investment Advsr holds 1.62% or 26,900 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Limited Liability Co reported 1.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pacific Glob Inv Management reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.46 million shares. Moreover, Advisors Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,354 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 115,438 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc holds 195,459 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.13% or 85,118 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.83 million for 44.04 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 186,291 shares to 479,786 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leisure Capital has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 14,665 shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated reported 2,316 shares. Inv Service Of America owns 75,827 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Cap World Invsts, California-based fund reported 2.56 million shares. Tennessee-based Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 61,000 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Bender Robert & Associate invested in 23,170 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 6.72M shares or 0.81% of the stock. 6,375 were accumulated by Fairfield Bush And. Franklin Res owns 1.89M shares. 105,307 are owned by Westpac Banking Corporation. Utd Automobile Association has 686,715 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 35,165 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 30,064 shares.