Intel (INTC) Shares Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $461,500

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 1.86M shares traded or 66.94% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC AKAM.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Add New Directors, Form Operating Committee After Talks With Elliott Management; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: AKAMAI AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT REPORTED YESTERDAY; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Hotstar and Akamai set Global Streaming Record during VIVO IPL 2018; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Raises Buyback by $417 Million; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 201,654 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83 million, up from 192,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 32.35M shares traded or 37.88% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,174 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 47,023 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 4,600 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.08% or 124,443 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,545 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability owns 6,242 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 36,513 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 17,429 shares. Addenda Capital owns 0.21% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 39,991 shares. Mackenzie Fin invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 165,268 shares. 17,260 were reported by Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc. Moreover, Herald Inv Limited has 0.28% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). First Manhattan holds 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 248 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. The insider Gemmell James sold $672,063. Shares for $151,335 were sold by Ahola Aaron.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 33,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Akamai’s (AKAM) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IPGP, AKAM, FDX – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai (AKAM) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,792 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Intel Corporation – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: That Was Not Pleasant – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big News From Europe For Intel And Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 2.21% or 216,446 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 1.42% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 239,709 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 5,777 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 1.15% or 418,948 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 103,416 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 0.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 145,299 shares. Intersect Limited Co has invested 3.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rice Hall James Assocs Lc accumulated 7,100 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley owns 73,943 shares. Moreover, Intact Mngmt has 0.49% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Capital Ca holds 0.31% or 48,498 shares in its portfolio. Amp holds 2.03 million shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs, a Florida-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.31% or 298,890 shares in its portfolio.