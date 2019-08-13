Intel (INTC) Shares Declined While Cantillon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.04 Million; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Position in Weibo (WB) Has Boosted by $52.89 Million

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.54M, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. It closed at $35.53 lastly. It is down 52.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 19,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.99M, down from 4.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 18.49M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc owns 376,400 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Com Oh has 1.78% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 52,357 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 0.26% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 106,827 are held by Hills Retail Bank And Com. Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 288,997 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shufro Rose And Communications Limited holds 4.89% or 910,438 shares. 582,939 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd. Bessemer Securities Limited Company invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Capital Global has 1.67% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 87,771 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. 10,880 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning. 227,747 are owned by Paloma Prns.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for INTC – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.86% Yield (INTC) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel’s (INTC) Q2 Earnings: CCG and DCG Segment in Focus – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Intel, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 26 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 170,574 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,585 are held by First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc. Oaktree Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.62% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Steinberg Global Asset owns 4,904 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 531,908 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Co has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). First Manhattan Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 500 shares. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 62,554 are owned by Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 15,955 shares. Invesco invested in 0.07% or 3.54M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,417 shares. 154,847 are owned by Ameriprise Fin. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Llc owns 5 shares.