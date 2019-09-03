Intel (INTC) Shares Declined While 10-15 Associates Has Upped Its Holding; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Valuation Declined, Dodge & Cox Has Upped Its Stake by $64.92 Million

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 2.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 28.66 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839.80 million, up from 26.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 12.16 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 10,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 290,342 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 280,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,110 shares to 136,624 shares, valued at $160.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 834,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.19M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank invested 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 5,366 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 451,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 25,145 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 25,267 shares or 0.12% of the stock. National Pension, Korea-based fund reported 947,179 shares. Causeway Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.79% or 9.42M shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cibc Markets reported 1.30M shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 110,593 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank accumulated 0.12% or 10,445 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 197,442 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 2.47M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cap Int reported 0.14% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,053 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Private Na reported 65,164 shares. Prudential accumulated 1.07% or 11.91M shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc has 0.43% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 126,497 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 586,556 shares. American Natl Tx stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Beaumont Finance Prtn has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Halsey Associates Ct holds 0.38% or 42,620 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Steers Incorporated accumulated 634 shares. Vista Capital accumulated 16,399 shares. Founders Mngmt holds 5.19% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 263,338 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 0.48% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 12,238 shares. 789,464 are owned by Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd stated it has 1.82% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 103,267 shares or 2.1% of the stock.