Intel (INTC) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Increased Its Position by $1.17 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Valuation Declined, Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Increased by $702,207 Its Stake

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,098 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 62,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 27.77 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $173.81. About 35,091 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $282,540 activity.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

