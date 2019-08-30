Intel (INTC) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lifted Its Position by $318,000 as Shares Declined; As Axogen (AXGN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Opaleye Management Lowered Its Stake

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $615.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 232,572 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 7.57 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc by 60,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc by 250,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AxoGen Announces RECON® Study Update Nasdaq:AXGN – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AxoGen Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AxoGen beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 483,340 are owned by Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt. S R Schill & Associate, Washington-based fund reported 26,832 shares. Caprock Group reported 42,449 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Field & Main Bancshares reported 1.85% stake. National Bank & Trust Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Harvey Investment Communications Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.2% or 8,000 shares. Diligent Limited Company reported 77,275 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd holds 0.26% or 19,000 shares. Bailard reported 70,394 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability holds 0.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 59,611 shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 28,230 shares.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,797 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mobileye breaks ground on Jerusalem facility – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect From Intel’s (INTC) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Intel Corporation (INTC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.