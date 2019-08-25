Intel (INTC) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lifted Its Position by $318,000; As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 87,988 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.89 million, up from 53,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.53 million shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Ser Llc owns 18,089 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Underhill Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 334,750 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 628,772 shares. California-based Oakwood Ca has invested 3.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 48,931 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 5,904 shares stake. Gibraltar Mngmt reported 138,719 shares stake. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 62,982 shares. Farmers Retail Bank owns 66,171 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.09% or 12,969 shares. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ent Svcs Corporation stated it has 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Quantres Asset has 0.22% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 1.47 million shares.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 29,990 shares to 31,108 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,810 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28,786 shares to 7,250 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,950 shares, and cut its stake in Halfmoon Parent Inc.

