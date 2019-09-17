Intel (INTC) Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreased Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding by $1.45 Million; Share Price Declined

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 14,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,647 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00 million, down from 52,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $97.62. About 212,357 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 8,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 125,435 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00 million, down from 134,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.79. About 11.24M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.44 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.39M shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca), California-based fund reported 36,924 shares. Argyle Management holds 124,140 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 117,038 shares. Loudon Invest Limited Co owns 101,241 shares. Stifel holds 4.22 million shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 1.46% or 166,964 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rdl Fin holds 1.39% or 42,102 shares in its portfolio. Telos Capital Management holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 83,506 shares. California-based Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 2.4% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jefferies accumulated 24,000 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc has 0.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 217,031 shares. Parsec Mngmt Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 658,637 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co reported 62,969 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 93,680 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 12,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.75M for 16.60 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.