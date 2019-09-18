Intel (INTC) Shareholder Thomas Story & Son Has Boosted Its Stake by $454,255; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Tt International Raised Its Holding

Tt International increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 22,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 146,768 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73M, up from 124,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 3.56M shares traded or 28.18% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 9,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 250,938 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01M, up from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 14.62 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,738 shares to 15,146 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,936 shares, and cut its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonehearth Capital Ltd accumulated 5,282 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hallmark Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 249,435 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 29 shares. Greystone Managed Invs invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). C Grp Holdg A S invested in 0.02% or 22,898 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Co reported 38,211 shares stake. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 21,400 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 6.94 million shares. Cypress Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 8,939 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 625 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Foster & Motley holds 0.77% or 68,701 shares.

