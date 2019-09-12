Intel (INTC) Shareholder Thomas Story & Son Has Increased Its Holding by $454,255; Millennium Management Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Has Boosted as Stock Declined

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 9,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 250,938 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01M, up from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 18.97 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 692.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 241,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 276,630 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.54M, up from 34,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 2.99M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 574,861 shares to 41,677 shares, valued at $93,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 31,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,016 shares, and cut its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.04% or 583,362 shares. Moreover, Saratoga & Investment Mgmt has 3.39% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.11% or 109,786 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.04% or 10,476 shares. Petrus Lta owns 343,780 shares. 236,379 are held by Guggenheim Cap Limited. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Altfest L J Comm Inc owns 0.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,060 shares. Parsec Fin Mngmt Inc has 39,206 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Inc stated it has 8,545 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 8,878 are held by Hills Savings Bank &. 3.89M were reported by Schroder Investment Management. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 1.93 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 625 are held by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp stated it has 111,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Co (Wy) holds 262 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Md owns 82,546 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oberweis Asset Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meridian Inv Counsel Inc reported 84,363 shares. Cypress Cap Grp reported 43,256 shares stake. Lateef Inv Mngmt LP has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mraz Amerine & Associate reported 9,782 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.86% or 74,580 shares. New York-based Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc reported 1,747 shares. Peoples Svcs Corporation reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 18,528 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources reported 18.34M shares.