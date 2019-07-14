Intel (INTC) Shareholder Thomas Story & Son Has Raised Holding; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Energy Fuels (UUUU) Position by $4.27 Million as Stock Declined

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 7,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,273 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 233,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 36.51% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 20.32M shares traded or 1442.19% up from the average. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54 million shares to 236,400 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 902,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Team Inc (Prn).

