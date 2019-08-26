Intel (INTC) Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Raised Holding; Investure Has Raised Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $2.55 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 12.84M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $104.18. About 2.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares to 168,130 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,705 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Capital accumulated 25,519 shares. Da Davidson Company has 0.82% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Contravisory Inv Mngmt reported 343 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.59% stake. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability holds 8,486 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 0% stake. Cambridge Inv Rech Incorporated reported 541,642 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 742,569 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 9,702 are held by Mraz Amerine Associates Inc. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 20.77 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP accumulated 0.2% or 5,832 shares. Duncker Streett Inc invested in 48,543 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Arizona-based fund reported 24,319 shares.

