Intel (INTC) Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Decreased Its Stake by $701,402 as Shares Declined; Rr Advisors Has Cut Holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) as Stock Price Declined

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 13,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 417,018 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.39 million, down from 430,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 46,735 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil And Gas Industry Dominate January 2019 Dividend Cuts – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “By The Book III : The Peter Lynch Universe For August – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VOC Energy Trust: A Forecast Of Future Distributions – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2014. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “UV Curable Inks Market is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 15.7% – GuruFocus.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 61,000 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $106.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares to 106,120 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.