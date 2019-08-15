Intel (INTC) Shareholder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Upped Position by $331,727; As Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Upped Its Position

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 122,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 940,485 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.18M, up from 818,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 414,261 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 2.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co (NYSE:NSC) by 2,040 shares to 28,872 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,360 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd has 9,450 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc reported 1.54% stake. Brinker Cap reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0.91% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.65 million shares. Noesis Capital Mangement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Midas Mngmt reported 68,200 shares. Covington Inv invested in 1.91% or 105,466 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt has 4,224 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank reported 175,743 shares. Cap Intl Inc Ca holds 48,498 shares. Crestwood Group invested in 4,255 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 2.35% or 43,858 shares. Everence Management stated it has 0.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.07% or 184,173 shares. Asset One Company Limited invested in 2.45 million shares or 0.71% of the stock.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $546,138 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $88,800 was bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. Macalik Robert T had bought 1,500 shares worth $22,425 on Thursday, August 8. Robinson Bradley M also bought $30,680 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. Shares for $54,933 were bought by POSNER DAVID M.. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $22,365 was made by Lancaster David E on Wednesday, August 7. 8,000 shares valued at $120,400 were bought by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, August 5.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 28,600 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp by 40,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,600 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.04% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). First Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.1% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Pnc has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 135,146 shares. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 698,057 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 9,739 shares. Old West Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Mcf Lc reported 0.24% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 323,756 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 5,028 shares. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 3.32 million shares. Teton Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 42,200 shares. Vanguard stated it has 9.86M shares. The Texas-based Sfmg Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).