Intel (INTC) Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Boosted Stake; Harvey Partners Position in F M C (FMC) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 511,240 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.47 million, up from 483,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 9.84 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 354,683 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 9,400 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,089 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 293,612 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Corp has 276,622 shares. Swiss Bankshares has 0.76% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 14.66 million shares. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.66% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 10.96 million shares. Art Limited Company holds 0.19% or 68,900 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust owns 0.25% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 16,394 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 191,848 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Incorporated. Sonata Cap Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 10,848 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Shoker Counsel accumulated 23,818 shares. First National Company holds 0.7% or 155,989 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Com invested in 7,100 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.68% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 110,000 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt owns 4,696 shares.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35M for 28.43 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.