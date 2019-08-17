Intel (INTC) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Has Upped Position; Walleye Trading Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $14.05 Million as Share Price Declined

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 764.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 29,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 32,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 3,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 463.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 139,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 169,099 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.19 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 9,069 shares. Doliver Lp stated it has 0.69% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fil Ltd reported 1.50 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,435 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.40M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Hl Fin Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. 6,460 are held by Veritable Lp. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 763,519 shares or 0.07% of the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 7,595 shares. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.5% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 157,831 shares. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 24,923 shares. 7,673 were accumulated by Srb. Moreover, Accuvest Advisors has 0.62% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Foundation Advsr stated it has 7,659 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.05% or 22,314 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Electronic Arts (EA) – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Electronic Arts: Get In The Game – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Electronic Arts Got a Boost From “Apex Legends” Last Quarter – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 31,700 shares to 17,400 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (Call) by 142,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,700 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Put) (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd has 30,367 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Karp Capital accumulated 0.83% or 43,504 shares. Benin Mgmt invested in 17,714 shares. Texas Yale Capital owns 353,128 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 294,163 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Cognios Cap Ltd Company accumulated 0.92% or 48,527 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 656,585 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Svcs holds 26,008 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.10M shares. Vanguard Grp reported 361.41 million shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.39% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Baker Avenue Asset Lp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Credit Agricole S A holds 23,250 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tru Of Oklahoma, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 17,078 shares.