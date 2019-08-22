Intel (INTC) Shareholder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Upped Its Holding by $1.06 Million; Mam Software Group (MAMS) Shareholder Bandera Partners Has Lowered Stake by $745,736 as Stock Value Rose

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 1,946 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : TWTR, CCO, NOK, SNE, INTC, TPB, BYND, AMD, ARRY, NIO, TVIX, VOD – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 20, 2018, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “MAM Software Stock: Tiny Software Stock May Be Breaking Out to Multi-Year Highs – Profit Confidential” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) CEO Michael Jamieson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MAM Software Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MAM Software: 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

