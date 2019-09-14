Intel (INTC) Shareholder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Trimmed Its Stake by $929,190 as Market Valuation Declined; Commscope Holding Co (COMM) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $311,250

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (COMM) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 20,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 53,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, down from 74,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 3.87 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb analyzed 19,770 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 36,924 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 56,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 61,226 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Bogle Mngmt Lp De invested in 0.79% or 638,827 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 113,125 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 40,933 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 14,848 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 984,505 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,145 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.38 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 98,500 shares. Fpr Partners Limited Liability owns 4.85% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 12.90M shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 300 shares.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $75.71M for 7.76 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 46,680 shares to 105,104 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 208,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.