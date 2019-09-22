Intel (INTC) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $32.05 Million; Viacom (VIAB) Stock Price Rose While Oldfield Partners Llp Decreased Stake

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 31,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 4.62M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.01M, down from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.14M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – PARAMOUNT PICTURES RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT TV TO HIT $400M IN SALES THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 24/04/2018 – MTV Catapults to Thursday’s #1 Network in Primetime; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 02/05/2018 – Eriq Gardner: EXCLUSIVE: Viacom accused of covering up rape by former Paramount chief Brad Grey. In a $100 million lawsuit,; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C; 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1764.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 681,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 720,459 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.49 million, up from 38,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. (NYSE:TKC) by 721,794 shares to 5.89M shares, valued at $32.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 526,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $310.00 million for 8.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd owns 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 17,630 shares. Rdl Fincl Inc stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.78% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blb&B Limited Liability Corporation reported 373,780 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Korea Investment Corporation reported 3.13 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Whitnell And invested in 73,670 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Lc holds 4.54 million shares. Bokf Na holds 0.49% or 423,455 shares. Farmers Tru holds 1.83% or 135,383 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.21% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 262,830 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amer Intl Grp Incorporated holds 0.35% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,824 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 0% or 821,261 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Com Limited, Korea-based fund reported 777,332 shares.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,299 shares to 24,589 shares, valued at $26.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,751 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.