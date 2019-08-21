Intel (INTC) Shareholder Sfmg Has Boosted Position by $2.04 Million; Raging Capital Management Has Cut Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $7.97 Million as Stock Value Declined

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 181,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 303,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, down from 485,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 35,013 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 232.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 38,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 55,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 16,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 2.22 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 12,376 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $35.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.62 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet LP has invested 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ejf Capital Ltd holds 1.31% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 246,781 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Ltd holds 0.01% or 17,398 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 63,801 shares. Taconic Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership has 625,000 shares. Elm Ridge Limited Liability Corporation has 211,877 shares for 7% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.11% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 12,719 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 0.02% or 10,651 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Co stated it has 10,038 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 30,304 shares. 273,689 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd. Raging Capital Management Limited Company reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 17,715 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nfc Invests Lc invested in 426,203 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 8,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

