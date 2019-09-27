Intel (INTC) Shareholder Qv Investors Has Decreased Position; Zynga (ZNGA) Shares Rose While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 28,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 505,708 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.21 million, down from 534,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 7.23M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 11.03M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Lc holds 15,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 5,770 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 88,275 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage reported 13,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 99,742 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 858,886 shares in its portfolio. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 297,994 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 28,594 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 3.92M shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Llc invested in 779,793 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 650 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82 million and $224.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.48B for 10.25 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 199,955 shares to 821,890 shares, valued at $17.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Invest Management Inc holds 2.76M shares. Cap Rech Global Investors invested 1.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 157,870 are owned by Brinker Cap. Moreover, Rice Hall James & Associate Llc has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meyer Handelman Com reported 1.57% stake. Sun Life Fincl holds 3,635 shares. Ohio-based Hendley has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ativo Cap Management Ltd has 18,811 shares. Delta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 73,443 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation holds 194,565 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Meritage Mngmt reported 0.7% stake. 12,154 are owned by Nadler Fincl Gp. Janney Capital Llc reported 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc owns 128,628 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

