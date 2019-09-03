Intel (INTC) Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Cut Its Position by $1.01 Million as Shares Declined; Ppg Industries (PPG) Market Value Rose While Parnassus Investments Cut Its Stake by $5.44 Million

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 48,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 4.12M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464.73 million, down from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.39. About 262,789 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Provide More Info Initiative Progresses; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 6.94 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc. by 635,052 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $77.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $376.71M for 17.04 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings.

