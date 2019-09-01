Intel (INTC) Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Boosted Its Position by $715,023; Adelante Capital Management Maintains Holding in Highwoods Properties (HIW)

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 130,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The hedge fund held 882,822 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.30M, up from 752,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 580,287 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 13,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 284,208 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 270,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 264,615 shares to 516,575 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) by 69,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 899,387 shares, and cut its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancshares And holds 0.07% or 13,577 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 17,600 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0.02% or 5.18 million shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru holds 0% or 7,628 shares. New York-based Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech stated it has 269,105 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.25% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Stifel Corp reported 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Moreover, Presima Inc has 0.36% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Hbk Investments Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 48,404 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 5,798 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 0.02% or 5,608 shares.

