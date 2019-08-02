Intel (INTC) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Raised Its Stake; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 1.61 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 153.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 270,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 445,715 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94M, up from 175,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 19.72M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duke Energy Renewables announces the largest wind power project in its fleet – 350-MW Frontier Windpower II in Oklahoma – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 7,045 shares. Burns J W Comm Incorporated New York owns 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,018 shares. Nebraska-based Bridges Management has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Qci Asset Mngmt has invested 1.4% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 4,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth accumulated 0.02% or 833 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi owns 51,218 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1.56% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Hawaiian Bank reported 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Smithfield Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,722 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 375,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Washington Trust Comm holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 12,794 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.50M shares. Greenleaf reported 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.49M for 22.49 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 205,398 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 197,144 shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 396,423 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 1,709 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 129,795 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 363,688 are held by Victory Capital Mgmt. Gm Advisory Group Inc invested in 9,545 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Schulhoff Comm Inc has invested 1.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Automobile Association holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.41M shares. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 41,715 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3,991 shares. Da Davidson & Co accumulated 908,301 shares. Field & Main Bank accumulated 1.85% or 36,625 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company stated it has 137,661 shares.