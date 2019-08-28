Intel (INTC) Shareholder Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Lifted Its Holding; As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Price Declined, Holder Geode Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $5.71 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 121,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.19M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 710,547 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 29.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 11,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 50,591 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 39,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $38,691 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 129,320 shares. Moreover, Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has 0.22% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 20,391 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 25,538 shares. Btim Corp has 0.15% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Meeder Asset has 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,200 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited. Palouse Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 105,292 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 405 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.36% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Gw Henssler And Assocs accumulated 0.04% or 8,542 shares. 109,768 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of EWBC April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Down 15.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regional banks lower after downgrade by Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q2 Earnings Match, Stock Up 4% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 77,188 shares to 789,609 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 38,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $173.18M for 7.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “At Your Service(s): Apple Q3 Results Loom Amid Services, China Concerns – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: ‘Still The Fastest’ – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The CPU Chip Battle Rages On: AMD vs INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp stated it has 828,664 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 1,136 are owned by Sageworth Tru. Moreover, Cantillon Management Ltd Liability has 2.38% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4.17M shares. First Merchants reported 79,521 shares. 214,393 are held by Girard Ptnrs Limited. Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cadence Capital Mgmt Llc owns 130,536 shares. Chemung Canal Tru has 203,422 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Limited Com invested in 0.74% or 30,367 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 61.87M shares stake. Moreover, Aldebaran Financial has 0.32% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8,424 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Co holds 0.61% or 507,131 shares. Everett Harris & Co Ca owns 36,484 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 407,985 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 2.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).