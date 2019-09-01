Intel (INTC) Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $2.77 Million as Shares Declined; Newport Asia Lowered Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $10.78 Million as Share Price Declined

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 52,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 736,065 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, up from 683,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 10,994 shares to 12,552 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 284,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,320 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

