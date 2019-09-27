Intel (INTC) Shareholder Partnervest Advisory Services Trimmed Holding by $13.45 Million as Stock Declined; Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Upped Stake

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 96,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 201,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, up from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 145,585 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 95.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 286,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 13,780 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $660,000, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 6.68M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 232,192 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 55,309 shares. Hbk Investments LP has 0.07% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Qs Investors Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 236,764 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 2.82 million shares. American Intll Gru stated it has 183,683 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Shell Asset Mngmt Co, Netherlands-based fund reported 14,146 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,875 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation holds 0.09% or 5,874 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co owns 533,300 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 154,744 shares. 3,545 were reported by Captrust Financial.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewardship Finl Co (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 83,407 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 14,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,785 shares, and cut its stake in Graftech Internation.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,400 activity.

