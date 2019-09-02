Intel (INTC) Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Service Now (NOW) Valuation Rose While Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Upped Position by $11.53 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 9,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 42,486 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 51,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 159,005 shares to 2,271 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Whale Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 10,273 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.18% or 784,476 shares. Amer National Insurance Tx holds 28,671 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc owns 2,242 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Ltd has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Kingfisher Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.78% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Stephens Ar reported 0.01% stake. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,357 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 29,579 were accumulated by Greystone Managed Investments. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.11% or 8,240 shares. The New York-based Miura Glob Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 6.33% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bartlett Limited Liability accumulated 3 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 15% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Examining Intel as it Trades Low in Its Range – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The CPU Chip Battle Rages On: AMD vs INTC – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 12,580 shares to 42,111 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).