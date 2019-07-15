Intel (INTC) Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Trimmed Its Holding by $483,254; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Avenir Raised Position

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 41,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,395 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, up from 112,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 15.23M shares traded or 15.51% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 9,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,486 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 51,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 7.73 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,420 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,551 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $43.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 99,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co reported 0.81% stake. 76,740 are held by Staley Cap Advisers. Da Davidson & owns 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 65,901 shares. Welch Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation Ny, a New York-based fund reported 134,083 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America, New York-based fund reported 348,455 shares. Orca Investment Management Limited Liability Co, Oregon-based fund reported 8,616 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Birinyi holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,000 shares. Moreover, Skba Capital Management Lc has 2.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.48% or 1.22 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 0.33% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.92M shares. Burns J W And Ny has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 82.57M were accumulated by Acr Alpine Cap Research Limited Liability Corporation. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 92,611 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 1.54 million shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.14 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2,943 shares to 53,428 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).