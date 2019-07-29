Intel (INTC) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Has Trimmed Position by $1.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Delta Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 23,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, down from 110,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 18.62M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,685 shares to 9,670 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,774 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28B for 11.13 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $79,056 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.