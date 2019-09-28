Intel (INTC) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Decreased Its Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Huber Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.53 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 31,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 212,290 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.73 million, down from 244,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 39,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 47,164 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 86,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year's $1.4 per share.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $314.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 6,386 shares to 40,227 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 28,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why AMD Stock Is a Buy Below $30 – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,100 shares to 25,300 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI) by 431,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.