Intel (INTC) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Verition Fund Management Raised Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 8,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 127,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, up from 119,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 11.44 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 199.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 5,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 7,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 2,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $96.16. About 338,632 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 29,955 shares to 28,080 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,674 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Call).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 147,212 shares to 2,164 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV) by 30,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,797 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF).