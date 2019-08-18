Intel (INTC) Shareholder Loeb Partners Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Position by $2.29 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 572,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 446,810 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.79M market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.0134 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4649. About 2.59 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.22 million, down from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 75,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

