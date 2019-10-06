Intel (INTC) Shareholder Leisure Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined; P2 Capital Partners Has Raised Its Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holding

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 830,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.51 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 311,427 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25 million and $113.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

