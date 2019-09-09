Intel (INTC) Shareholder L & S Advisors Lifted Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Boosted Its Position

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 44,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 303,067 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.60 million, up from 258,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 118.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 73,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 136,557 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 62,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,267 shares to 110,556 shares, valued at $13.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 22,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,331 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 21,774 shares to 439,571 shares, valued at $31.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) by 55,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,753 shares, and cut its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).