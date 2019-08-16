Intel (INTC) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $307,347 as Stock Price Declined; As Omnicell (OMCL) Shares Declined, Paradigm Capital Management Lowered by $720,000 Its Holding

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 406,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83 million, down from 415,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $69.97. About 161,296 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 160,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 166,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.68 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Limited reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 28,534 were reported by North American Corp. Jefferies Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 173,739 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Barnett Company Inc holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Ser Automobile Association stated it has 3.41 million shares. 13,179 were accumulated by Leuthold Gru Limited Liability. Abner Herrman & Brock holds 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 23,990 shares. 5,800 were accumulated by Professional Advisory. Oakwood Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ca reported 3.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Atwood And Palmer invested 4.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Waddell & Reed Inc owns 1.39M shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 5,904 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has invested 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 245,569 shares. Alps Advisors Inc reported 9,074 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 113,502 shares to 123,309 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Scp (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv owns 15,243 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Old National Bancshares In owns 2,847 shares. Glenmede Com Na owns 1,298 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.06% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 62,938 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 4,649 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,159 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). South Dakota Inv Council holds 5,500 shares. Regions Corp holds 0% or 264 shares. Azimuth Cap Lc invested in 123,050 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 14,003 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership reported 4,061 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 4.04 million shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 36,956 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $16.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 409,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nn Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).