Intel (INTC) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Cut Its Position

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 160,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 166,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 9.98M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 30,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 19,062 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.81. About 993,471 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company owns 19,933 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Mu Invs reported 4.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 379,767 were accumulated by Blb&B Limited Liability. Da Davidson invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 850,673 shares. Paradigm Fin Limited Com owns 2.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 103,267 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 23,665 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Liberty Cap Management has 0.69% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 25,519 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 36,909 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Com holds 1.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 52,365 shares. Mairs Power Inc invested 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mngmt reported 26,573 shares. Godshalk Welsh holds 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 11,624 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can AMD Stock Break Out to $37? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.98 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,948 shares to 82,105 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Scp (IJR) by 4,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 24.93 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 183,600 shares to 258,600 shares, valued at $21.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 237,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Corporation invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Smith Salley And Assocs has 0.22% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Thomasville National Bank & Trust reported 9,515 shares stake. Security Natl Company holds 49,442 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.14% or 38,148 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 4.17M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 12,892 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,000 shares. Pacific Mgmt reported 13,868 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated holds 0.45% or 29,743 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 6,452 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 697,347 were accumulated by Prudential Pcl. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 3.55M shares.