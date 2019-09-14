Intel (INTC) Shareholder Keating Investment Counselors Has Decreased Position by $606,676 as Stock Value Declined; Pinebridge Investments LP Increases Holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Com (HIG)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 12,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 98,404 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, down from 111,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (HIG) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 44,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The hedge fund held 343,947 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.17M, up from 299,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.74 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh Com (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 27,966 shares to 73,086 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penney J C Corp Inc Com (NYSE:JCP) by 409,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,062 shares, and cut its stake in Multi Color Corp Com (NASDAQ:LABL).

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,060 shares to 159,825 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 46,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.