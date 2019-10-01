Intel (INTC) Shareholder Jackson Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.50 Million; Cipher Capital LP Increased Stake in Ship Finance International L (SFL)

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Ship Finance International L (SFL) by 369.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 59,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 75,286 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $942,000, up from 16,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Ship Finance International L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 343,387 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 8.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD QTRLY TOTAL CHARTER REVENUES $133 MLN VS $152 MLN IN QTR ENDING DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE 1Q EPS 24C; 30/05/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – REG-SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 20/05/2018 – Strong Programme Raises Profile of the Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference; 31/05/2018 – Ship Finance Agrees to Acquire Four Large Container Vessels in Combination With Long-Term Time-Charters; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – AGREED TO BUY 4 CONTAINER VESSELS IN COMBINATION WITH LONG-TERM TIME-CHARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED:

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 52,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 18,553 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $892,000, down from 70,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 14.32M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 19,138 shares to 435,063 shares, valued at $39.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.