Intel (INTC) Shareholder Jackson Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position; Cintas (CTAS) Holder Contravisory Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 43,085 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 44,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $258.41. About 412,436 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.31M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 30.19 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Lc has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Private Tru Co Na reported 0.22% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Brookmont Cap has 0.22% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 49,996 shares. 8,937 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Braun Stacey Assocs has invested 0.89% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Suntrust Banks owns 3,234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Inc has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 0% or 17 shares. Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 725 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 1,415 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 11,465 shares. Commerce Bancshares reported 22,548 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 14,495 shares.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares to 35,176 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. 1,740 shares valued at $351,106 were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $604,920 was sold by TYSOE RONALD W.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Cintas Corporation Joins the American Diabetes Association® to Help People Living with Diabetes Thrive in the Workplace – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, CTAS, URI – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cintas Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 36,898 shares to 357,907 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 10,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,469 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.