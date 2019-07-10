Intel (INTC) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Decreased Its Stake; Lpl Financial Has Decreased Its Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stake by $553,432 as Share Value Declined

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 56.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 12,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,610 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 22,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 943,657 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 560,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.57M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513.96 million, down from 10.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 17.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $143.16M for 9.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.85% negative EPS growth.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5,975 shares to 45,694 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 43,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 1.72M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 3,065 are owned by Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc). Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 38,477 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 9,610 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.78 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wright Invsts Service owns 18,630 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 7,740 shares. Enterprise Finance accumulated 187 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 15,080 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 10,301 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 10,787 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 117,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lipe Dalton owns 12,500 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Penn Cap reported 0.21% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $128,475 activity. 2,030 shares were sold by Harker William R, worth $101,520 on Friday, January 18.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,124 shares to 152,021 shares, valued at $64.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

