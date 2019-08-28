Intel (INTC) Shareholder Gibraltar Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.31 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Share Value Declined, Profund Advisors Lowered Holding

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 10.67 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 5,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 24,816 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 29,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.69. About 926,268 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $140,689 activity. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,353 worth of stock. McAvoy John also bought $5,077 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. 27 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $2,269 on Tuesday, April 30. On Sunday, June 30 OATES JOSEPH P bought $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 9 shares. Shares for $4,334 were bought by Shukla Saumil P. 23 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,009 were bought by Muccilo Robert.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,994 shares to 260,593 shares, valued at $43.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Incorporated Llc has 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 32,541 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.1% or 6,293 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.11% or 645,367 shares. Fin Counselors reported 2,675 shares. Gm Advisory Group reported 0.11% stake. 71,520 are owned by Schroder Investment Management Gp. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,621 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors holds 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 456 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Charter Tru reported 5,538 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 8,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 152,134 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 53,604 shares to 74,369 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,031 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).