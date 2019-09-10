Intel (INTC) Shareholder Gibraltar Capital Management Has Lifted Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Loeb Partners Has Raised Its Holding

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39M, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 8.04M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 9.99M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 566 shares to 500 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42,790 shares to 78,894 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,564 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

