Intel (INTC) Shareholder Fort Point Capital Partners Decreased Its Position; Baker Ellis Asset Management Increases Position in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX)

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 6,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, down from 15,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 3.67M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $191.26. About 616,867 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 85,807 shares to 88,307 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 6,580 shares to 76,647 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,430 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT).

