Intel (INTC) Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Upped Its Position; Mig Capital Stake in Sprint (S) Has Trimmed by $26.17 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 940,929 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.53M, up from 917,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 75.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 5.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 10.46M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Editorial: The Implausible Promises of a T-Mobile-Sprint Merger; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 14/03/2018 – Sprint Sells $3.9 Billion of Spectrum-Backed Bonds in Round Two; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF THE SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN PROGRESSIVE MS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) 70TH ANNUAL MEETING PLENARY SESSION WITH…; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 03/05/2018 – Sprint at UBS Communications and Media IR Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Vipers (VTI) by 2,115 shares to 24,402 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 93,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 786,311 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

