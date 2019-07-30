Intel (INTC) Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Boosted Holding by $2.10 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12M, up from 120,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.7. About 5.78M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 23,600 shares as the company's stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 940,929 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.53M, up from 917,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 21.90M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq" on July 12, 2019

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Fund (TIP) by 14,292 shares to 65,075 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr High Yield Corp (HYG) by 5,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,791 shares, and cut its stake in Electr For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Cap Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lincoln National Corporation has 0.08% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zacks Mgmt stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tiedemann Ltd Liability owns 222,583 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt invested in 227,747 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Culbertson A N & invested 2.37% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Lc holds 0.21% or 17,714 shares. Altfest L J & has invested 0.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.87% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Congress Asset Management Ma invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Madison Investment Inc accumulated 4,409 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 68,812 shares. Lourd Ltd, a California-based fund reported 10,930 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company accumulated 601,391 shares or 0.47% of the stock.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, KO – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019

