Intel (INTC) Shareholder Cwm Has Raised Its Holding by $8.78 Million; Hightower Advisors Raised Its Array Biopharma (ARRY) Position by $2.96 Million

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 615.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 165,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 192,558 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 26,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 7.27 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 24645.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 123,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 123,728 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma 3Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 18,736 shares to 417 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,586 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

