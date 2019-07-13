Intel (INTC) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Raised Stake; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $435,209

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,943 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42 million, down from 235,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & has invested 1.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Laurion Mngmt LP reported 58,100 shares. Aperio Ltd Com holds 0.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 4.28 million shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp holds 0.01% or 22,455 shares. Texas Yale Capital invested in 353,128 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 35,180 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation has 31,566 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mgmt owns 403,923 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 10,100 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc invested 4.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Vantage Investment Prns Ltd has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). D E Shaw & reported 0.24% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Coldstream reported 108,282 shares. Moreover, Advisory Service Ntwk Llc has 0.5% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 131,302 shares. Sky Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.79% or 90,658 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,889 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hills Comml Bank & Tru invested in 1.54% or 40,937 shares. Hilton Mngmt Lc holds 191,069 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Mcrae holds 1.11% or 19,120 shares in its portfolio. 289,660 were reported by Personal Cap Advsrs Corp. Hyman Charles D reported 279,517 shares. 273,116 were reported by Alps Incorporated. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 246,481 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,126 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt reported 113,749 shares. Gagnon Securities Lc has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tig Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 40,223 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Ks has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harding Loevner LP holds 0% or 800 shares. Moreover, Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has 0.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 209,924 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 20,362 shares to 248,255 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.